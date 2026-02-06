The Exciting Homecoming: T20 World Cup 2024 in India and Sri Lanka
Cricket fans are in for a treat as India co-hosts the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, with matches spread across various esteemed venues in India and Sri Lanka. Twenty teams will battle it out from February 7 to March 8 for the illustrious title, aiming for glory and a share of the untold prize money.
Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly anticipating the 2024 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. This tournament marks an opportunity for India to defend their title in their own backyard.
The competition, featuring 20 teams from diverse cricketing nations, will commence on February 7, running through to March 8. The tournament opens with an intriguing clash between Pakistan and the Netherlands.
Matches will be held at eight iconic venues—five in India and three in Sri Lanka—with the final match set for either Ahmedabad or Colombo, promising a thrilling conclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
