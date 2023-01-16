Airtel's 5G services now live in Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Prayagraj

Bharti Airtel has rolled out its ultrafast 5G services in four additional cities of Uttar Pradesh - Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Prayagraj. The operator's 5G Plus services are already live in Lucknow and Varanasi.

The Airtel 5G Plus services are now available to customers in the following locations:

Agra

Kamala Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Avas Vikash Colony, Bodla, Dayal Bagh, Defence Colony, Rajpur road, Gwalior Road, Idgah Colony, Loha Mandi, Moti Bagh, Pushpanjali Vihar, Sanjay Place, Shahaganj, Taj Ganj

Meerut

Bagpat Road, Gandhi Ashram, Ganga Nagar, Indrapuram, Jagrati Vihar, Madhavpuram, Modipuram, Pallavpuram, Ghantagarh, Shastri Nagar, Tejagarhi Chowk, Begumbagh

Gorakhpur

Ajay Nagar, Rasoolpur, Nanda Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Hazaripur, Azad Nagar, Maitripuram, Shahpur, Padri Bazar, Haraiya

Kanpur

Rawatpur, Jajmau, Barra, Avas Vikas III, Kalyanpur, Krishna Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Naubasta, Tilak Nagar, Panki

Prayagraj

Colonelganj, Kamlanagar, Naini, Johnstonganj, Beniganj, Prayagraj railway station, Bamrauli, Jhalwa, Salori, Jhusi, Phaphamu

Customers with 5G-enabled devices in these locations can enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. The telco said that it will augment its network making its services available across the state in due course of time.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Prayagraj. Airtel customers in these five cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Sovan Mukherjee, CEO Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.