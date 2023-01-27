Left Menu

Google brings locking Incognito tabs on Chrome for Android

American tech conglomerate Google has revealed that Chrome for Android browser is getting a new feature, which allows users to lock Incognito tabs when they leave the app.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:19 IST
Google brings locking Incognito tabs on Chrome for Android
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech conglomerate Google has revealed that Chrome for Android browser is getting a new feature, which allows users to lock Incognito tabs when they leave the app. According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, a new privacy setting lets users unlock these tabs with a screen lock, be it with biometric info, PIN or pattern.

This new feature is pretty straightforward. When Chrome is opened, and a user wants to use the Incognito tabs after the phone was locked, there will be a prompt on the screen to use your preferred screen unlock method and verify you have access. The public tabs will remain publicly available, reported GSM Arena. The feature is extremely useful for devices used by more than one person where one doesn't want the others to know what is being browsed. This is the closest Chrome for Android has gotten to different profiles for different users.

As per GSM Arena, Google said the feature is still rolling out, so some users might have to wait a bit to get it. The company revealed the update while also sharing some tips on staying safe on Chrome for Data Privacy Day, which is tomorrow, January 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global
4
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023