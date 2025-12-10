Telangana's Innovation Ecosystem Revolutionized with Google Startups Hub Launch

The Telangana government and Google announced the launch of the Google for Startups Hub at T-Hub on Wednesday, marking a significant boost to the local startup ecosystem.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, this Google-branded space is designed to support AI-first startups with free coworking seats, access to investors, and mentorship from Google experts.

The initiative is part of Telangana's broader strategy to enhance its innovation landscape, providing startups with the necessary infrastructure and resources to advance from product ideation to global market penetration.

(With inputs from agencies.)