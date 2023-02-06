Samsung invites Indian tech startups to collaborate to bring innovative ideas to market

The Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B) on Monday announced the launch of the Startup Incubation Program 2023, inviting startups to collaborate to build meaningful innovations.

The Samsung Mobile Advance (SMA) 2023 program is specifically designed for Indian startups to collaborate with Samsung to gain an opportunity to develop their innovative ideas. The program will offer startups both financial support and technical/project assistance to bring their ideas to life.

SMA 2023 is an open call for new proof-of-concept projects that are specifically tailored to Samsung Mobile technology, with three rounds of judging. Selected startups will receive up to $50k in grant funding from Samsung, along with limited technical and project support and loan devices for a period of six months to enable the winning project ideas to be developed.

Areas of interest include, but are not limited to, the following domains:

Camera

Power

Audio

Health

On-device AI

Metaverse/AR

ESG

Foldable

Wearable

Sensors

Advanced Materials

Connectivity

The last date to submit proposals is March 31, 2023. The pitch day event is scheduled for May, followed by the announcement of selected companies in June, and the commencement of the program in July 2023. Selected startups will present their demos in February 2024.

"The proposals will gain exposure to a wide range of Samsung staff that will evaluate the ideas and select those that have the highest potential. After completion of the 6-month program, the developed Proof of Concept projects will be evaluated and considered by Samsung Mobile for further partnership opportunities. The ideas can vary from different technologies, like camera, wearable, sensors, ESG, audio & more," Samsung said in a statement.