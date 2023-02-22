Left Menu

North Korea may fire ICBM at normal angle, conduct nuclear test - S. Korean lawmakers

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 09:11 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 09:11 IST
North Korea may fire ICBM at normal angle, conduct nuclear test - S. Korean lawmakers

North Korea could test-fire intercontinental ballistic missiles at a normal angle and conduct its seventh nuclear test this year to perfect its nuclear and missile capabilities, South Korean lawmakers said on Wednesday, citing intelligence officials.

The isolated country has so far conducted ICBM tests on lofted trajectories, but has already secured capabilities to launch them at a normal angle, which it might do to pressure the United States, the lawmakers said after a briefing by Seoul's National Intelligence Service (NIS). North Korea is also likely to launch a spy satellite this year in line with its previous warnings, said Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India
3
Stock markets edge lower in choppy trade amid weak global cues

Stock markets edge lower in choppy trade amid weak global cues

 India
4
Warner ruled out of Indore and Ahmedabad Tests due to elbow injury

Warner ruled out of Indore and Ahmedabad Tests due to elbow injury

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023