Amazon Games and NCSOFT team up to bring Throne and Liberty in the West and Japan

Amazon Games has joined forces with South Korean-based game developer NCSOFT to bring Throne and Liberty, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, to North America, South America, Europe, and Japan.

As part of the deal, Amazon Games will publish the highly anticipated title for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, with support for cross-platform play, in the first half of 2023.

"Publishing games that live and grow over time remains a critical piece of our strategy, and delivering games of the highest quality from the world's most talented developers is one of the cornerstones of our business. The last year has taught us a great deal about publishing and managing a successful live-service game on a global scale, and we're ready to bring Throne and Liberty players an incredible experience at launch," said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games.

Set in a fantasy world, Throne and Liberty combines story-driven adventure and action combat, where players enter a vast world with constantly shifting geographical and environmental features that change the course of play. Players can transform into animals to soar through the air or explore the depths of the sea, and even tip the odds of battle in their favour by triggering powerful environmental effects, like solar eclipses or rainstorms.

Throne and Liberty is the latest next-gen MMO from NCSOFT, and it's the first to be released across multiple regions in collaboration with an external publisher.

We are excited to announce our agreement with NCSOFT to bring the massively multiplayer online role-playing game THRONE AND LIBERTY to North America, South America, Europe, and Japan!Learn more here!⚔️ https://t.co/VUah9xPP1T pic.twitter.com/v1MwTN0UBx — Amazon Games (@amazongames) February 22, 2023

In addition, Amazon has also entered into publishing agreements with Bandai Namco Online for Blue Protocol, Crystal Dynamics for the next major Tomb Raider game, and Glowmade and Disruptive Games for unannounced titles.