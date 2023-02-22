Left Menu

Amazon Games and NCSOFT team up to bring Throne and Liberty in the West and Japan

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-02-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 20:55 IST
Amazon Games and NCSOFT team up to bring Throne and Liberty in the West and Japan
Image Credit: Twitter (@amazongames)

Amazon Games has joined forces with South Korean-based game developer NCSOFT to bring Throne and Liberty, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, to North America, South America, Europe, and Japan.

As part of the deal, Amazon Games will publish the highly anticipated title for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, with support for cross-platform play, in the first half of 2023.

"Publishing games that live and grow over time remains a critical piece of our strategy, and delivering games of the highest quality from the world's most talented developers is one of the cornerstones of our business. The last year has taught us a great deal about publishing and managing a successful live-service game on a global scale, and we're ready to bring Throne and Liberty players an incredible experience at launch," said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games.

Set in a fantasy world, Throne and Liberty combines story-driven adventure and action combat, where players enter a vast world with constantly shifting geographical and environmental features that change the course of play. Players can transform into animals to soar through the air or explore the depths of the sea, and even tip the odds of battle in their favour by triggering powerful environmental effects, like solar eclipses or rainstorms.

Throne and Liberty is the latest next-gen MMO from NCSOFT, and it's the first to be released across multiple regions in collaboration with an external publisher.

In addition, Amazon has also entered into publishing agreements with Bandai Namco Online for Blue Protocol, Crystal Dynamics for the next major Tomb Raider game, and Glowmade and Disruptive Games for unannounced titles.

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023