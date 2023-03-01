Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Ericsson and Swisscom have teamed up to explore hybrid cloud use cases with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The telco has started a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) trial with Ericsson 5G Core applications running on AWS to explore how the use cases support the needs of telecom operators. As the project progresses, more applications will be added successively.

"By bringing the Ericsson 5G Core onto AWS we will substantially change the way our networks will be built and operated. The elasticity of the cloud in combination with a new magnitude in automatization will support us in delivering even better quality more efficiently over time. In order to shape this new concept, we as Swisscom believe strategic and deep partnerships like the ones we have with Ericsson and AWS are the key for success," said Mark Düsener, Executive Vice President Mobile Network & Services at Swisscom.

According to Ericsson's press release, the PoC will explore use cases that take advantage of the particular characteristics of hybrid and public cloud, such as the flexibility and elasticity it can offer to customers which can mean deployment efficiencies for use cases where capacity is not constantly needed.

For instance, when maintenance activities are undertaken in the telco's existing private cloud, or during traffic peaks, AWS can be used to offload and complement the private cloud.

"5G innovation requires deep collaboration to create the foundations necessary for new and evolving use cases. This Proof-of-Concept project with Swisscom and AWS is about opening up the routes to innovation by using hybrid cloud’s flexible combination of private and public cloud resources. It demonstrates that through partnership, we can deliver a hybrid cloud solution which meets strict telecoms industry requirements and security while making best use of HCP agility and cloud economy of scale," says Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Core Networks, Ericsson.