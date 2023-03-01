Left Menu

With mobile data speed rising 115 pc amid 5G play, India ahead of some G20 nations: Ookla

Speedtest users migrated away from VIL, which has been further stimulated by the operators inability to launch 5G.Most of Vis customers have moved away to Jio 1.88 per cent and Airtel 1.32 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 13:16 IST
With mobile data speed rising 115 pc amid 5G play, India ahead of some G20 nations: Ookla
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

India's mobile data speed increased by 115 per cent fanned by 5G roll outs, and the country's ranking rose 49 places on the Speedtest Global Index in a short span to 69th position in January 2023, ahead of some G20 nations such as Russia and Argentina, according to Ookla.

Comparing the performance of Jio and Airtel, Ookla insight report shows that in January 2023, the early adopters of Jio's 5G experienced data speed ranging from 246.49 Mbps median download speed in Himachal Pradesh to 506.25 Mbps in Kolkata, while Airtel's 5G early adopters experienced speed ranging from a 78.13 Mbps median download speed in Kolkata to 268.89 Mbps in Delhi.

The report also studied churn pattern of Speedtest users from January to December 2022, and revealed that Vodafone Idea has been losing users throughout 2022 and post 5G launch, the ''disconnections increased significantly''.

Overall the ''big leap'' in India's mobile speed performance, aided by 5G, has put the nation ahead of some of the G20 countries such as Mexico, Russia, and Argentina, and its neighbors (Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan).

India is also catching up with the likes of Turkey (a 30.98 Mbps median download speed and ranked 65 on the Speedtest Global Index), South Africa (34.71 Mbps and 58th place), and Brazil (35.85 Mbps and 57th place).

Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights on Wednesday released its report on India's performance post launch of 5G services.

According to it, the median download speed across India increased by 115 per cent, from a 13.87 Mbps median download speed in September 2022 to 29.85 Mbps in January 2023.

As a result, India's position on the Speedtest Global Index improved by 49 places from 118 in September 2022 to 69 in January 2023.

Analysing the churn pattern of Speedtest users from January to December 2022, the report showed that VIL (Vi) has been losing subscribers during 2022 and disconnections increased notably following the 5G launch.

5G is further impacting the competitive landscape, it inferred. Speedtest users migrated away from VIL, which has been further stimulated by the operator's inability to launch 5G.

''Most of Vi's customers have moved away to Jio (1.88 per cent) and Airtel (1.32 per cent). Jio gained around 1.3 per cent of customers from Airtel and Vi India. In comparison, Airtel has lost 0.53 per cent to Jio but gained 0.63 per cent from Vi over the same period,'' it said.

When 5G was first launched in October 2022, there was a wide disparity in the early network performance users were experiencing on 5G-capable devices.

The median 5G download speeds oscillated between 512.57 Mbps (Gujarat) and 19.23 Mbps (Uttar Pradesh West) as the 5G networks build out started.

In fact, in nine telecom circles: Andhra Pradesh, Kolkata, North East, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh West, the median 5G download speed was below 100 Mbps because networks were very much at the testing stage.

''Four months on, in January 2023, 5G median download speed had greatly increased across all of the telecom circles — exceeding 200 Mbps everywhere except Jammu and Kashmir, with Kolkata clocking speed over 500 Mbps,'' the report said.

Moreover, 5G investments made by the operators has also propelled an increase in 4G LTE speed thanks to the modernisation of the underlying infrastructure.

''Ookla's insight report also witnesses the improvements in LTE speed (both for Airtel and Jio) in multiple cities as they are offloading 4G traffic onto their 5G network, therefore reducing 4G network congestion,'' it said.

This must be caveated by the fact that these are still early days for 5G in India, and 5G performance will most likely decrease once those networks are commercially available, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023