Left Menu

OnePlus 10R and Nord 2T get February security patches in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 08:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 08:24 IST
OnePlus 10R and Nord 2T get February security patches in India
Image Credit: OnePlus
  • Country:
  • India

The OnePlus Nord 2T and the OnePlus 10R units in India have started receiving the February 2023 Android security patches in India. The latest updates, arriving as OxygenOS C.24 and OxygenOS 13 C.18, respectively, also bring a few improvements and bug fixes.

As per the changelog shared by the company on the community forums, this update addresses a noise issue that occurs during phone calls on the OnePlus 10R as well as the issue affecting Photos in certain scenarios on Nord 2T.

The updates are rolling out incrementally and will reach a limited number of users initially. A wider rollout is expected to commence in a few days. Check out the complete update changelog below:

OnePlus Nord 2T: OxygenOS C.24

System

  • Integrates the February 2023 Android Security Patch to enhance system security.
  • Improves system stability.

Communication

  • Improves the stability of mobile network connections. 

Photos

  • Fixes an issue that affects Photos in certain scenarios.

 

OnePlus 10R: OxygenOS 13 C.18 Changelog

System

  • Integrates the February 2023 Android Security Patch to enhance system security.

Communication

  • Fixes a noise issue that occurs during phone calls.

If you haven't yet received the update notification, check for it manually by heading over to the phone's Settings > System > Software Updates.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023