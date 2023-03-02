OnePlus 10R and Nord 2T get February security patches in India

The OnePlus Nord 2T and the OnePlus 10R units in India have started receiving the February 2023 Android security patches in India. The latest updates, arriving as OxygenOS C.24 and OxygenOS 13 C.18, respectively, also bring a few improvements and bug fixes.

As per the changelog shared by the company on the community forums, this update addresses a noise issue that occurs during phone calls on the OnePlus 10R as well as the issue affecting Photos in certain scenarios on Nord 2T.

The updates are rolling out incrementally and will reach a limited number of users initially. A wider rollout is expected to commence in a few days. Check out the complete update changelog below:

OnePlus Nord 2T: OxygenOS C.24

System

Integrates the February 2023 Android Security Patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability.

Communication

Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

Photos

Fixes an issue that affects Photos in certain scenarios.

OnePlus 10R: OxygenOS 13 C.18 Changelog

System

Integrates the February 2023 Android Security Patch to enhance system security.

Communication

Fixes a noise issue that occurs during phone calls.

If you haven't yet received the update notification, check for it manually by heading over to the phone's Settings > System > Software Updates.