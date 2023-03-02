Left Menu

Thousands of users report Netflix outage: Downdetector

American media company Netflix's video streaming services were reported to be down by thousands of users in some regions, according to Downdetector.com, an outage-tracking website.

ANI | Updated: 02-03-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 14:14 IST
Thousands of users report Netflix outage: Downdetector
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

American media company Netflix's video streaming services were reported to be down by thousands of users in some regions, according to Downdetector.com, an outage-tracking website. A quick look at the website, which gives a real-time overview of outages and other issues, tells that at the peak around 2000 users reported the brief outage which started at around 12 pm IST.

Netflix remains a dominant streaming service as it has millions of paid subscribers globally. While reports are proliferating, the services' official server status page doesn't convey any outage. An official word on the matter is also yet to come from the video streaming platform.

Meanwhile, last month Netflix finally revealed details on its plans to stop people from sharing their family plan passwords - a practice that violates its terms of service and hurts its overall revenue, as per GSM Arena, a tech news-related website. The streaming platform updated its Help Center to say that only accounts within one household will be shareable. To ensure devices are associated with the primary location, Netflix will ask users to connect to the Wi-Fi once every 31 days, according to GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023