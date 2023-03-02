EXCLUSIVE-EU unlikely to demand asset sales in Microsoft, Activision deal, sources say

EU antitrust regulators are not expected to demand that Microsoft Corp sell assets to win approval for its $69 billion acquisition of Activision, with licensing deals likely to satisfy their concerns, three people familiar with the matter said.

Microsoft President Brad Smith last month said the U.S. software giant was ready to offer rivals licensing deals to address antitrust concerns but it would not sell Activision's lucrative "Call of Duty" franchise.

