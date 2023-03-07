TheMathCompany Partners with Women in Data to Drive Equitable Career Pathways

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India & CHICAGO, United States – Business Wire India TheMathCompany, an Illinois-headquartered leading global data analytics and engineering firm, announced its partnership with Women in Data, a global community with a mission to increase diversity in data careers. The partnership was announced at a roundtable organized jointly by Women in Data and AI Xecutive Council, an initiative by TheMathCompany.

The roundtable became the perfect opportunity to celebrate Women's History Month and International Women's Day. Speakers shared their perspectives on creating globally diverse and robust technology careers for women. Titled 'Conversations For Change', the roundtable was moderated by Sadie St. Lawrence, Founder & CEO of Women in Data.

Sadie St. Lawrence, Founder & CEO, Women in Data and AIXC Member, said, "I am thrilled about the partnership between MathCo and Women in Data (WiD). As the founder of WiD, I am eager to see the impact our combined efforts will have on increasing diversity and representation in the data industry. I look forward to the endless opportunities for growth and collaboration that this partnership brings, particularly in our APAC region." Marie-Estelle Carrasco, Global Head Data & Analytics, Danone and AIXC Member, said, "Inclusivity is key to innovation and the condition for better diversity. It shows the way out of the box. It ensures we develop for the sake of humans, not of platforms first. It grants a positive impact on people while aiming for business success. Women in Data can count on us, members of AIXC, to support and demonstrate the benefits of building inclusive teams and thinking in Data and Analytics, including gender diversity." Praveena Ravanavarapu, Senior Director, Data Engineering & Analytics, Dollar General and AIXC Member, said, "I am beyond excited about the partnership between MathCo and Women in Data (WiD). With only 20.4% of data scientists as women, this partnership will take that stat to a different level. Congratulations and cheers to many future achievements that this collaboration will bring home." Sayandeb Banerjee, Co-Founder & CEO, TheMathCompany and AIXC Member, said, "At TheMathCompany, we are passionate about creating a diverse and inclusive work culture. I am excited about the partnership with Women in Data that has the potential to strengthen our continued efforts in this direction. With this collaboration, we hope to drive real change and encourage more women to join the fast-growing data industry." This partnership will promote diversity and inclusion in the data and analytics space and enhance opportunities for women to enter the field, and build a fulfilling career. The approach to achieving this goal will involve conducting research, offering mentorship, and creating abundant career prospects across diverse levels and job functions at TheMathCompany.

Founded in 2016, TheMathCompany goes beyond what traditional consultancies, pure-play service providers, and information technology services providers offer in terms of data insights to solve specific problems for companies, with a robust team of scientists, data engineers, visualization experts, consumption specialists as well as analysts and consultants spread across the globe.

About TheMathCompany TheMathCompany is a global data analytics and engineering firm that partners with Fortune 500 and equivalent organizations to enhance their analytics capabilities, using IP-led assets, talent, and processes to deliver accelerated and human-centric solutions. TheMathCompany has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing data analytics and engineering firms in the world and has been featured among global high-growth firms by Nikkei-FT-Statista's Growth Champions list. Other recognitions include being ranked as the fastest-growing company in Inc.5000, 2022 list, Great Place to Work® Certified™, India, July 2022-23, Honorary mention under D&A specific service providers in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Service Providers Report, and the Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. Providing a holistic range of services across data engineering, science, and unique project delivery, the company is disrupting the analytics industry. For more information about TheMathCompany, please visit www.themathcompany.com.

About Women in Data Women in Data is a global community of over 40,000 data enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds located in more than 50 countries. The organization was founded in 2015 with the aim of increasing awareness, education, and empowerment for women in data careers. Our mission is to increase diversity in data careers and to use data to create a more equitable world. Representation matters, especially in growing, in-demand roles across data and technology, and we believe that diverse representation is critical in ensuring that ideas, products, and services are suitable for everyone in our communities. To know more, visit https://www.womenindata.org/ About AIXC The AI Xecutive Council is an exclusive, no-cost, invite-only global community where industry leaders and researchers exchange ideas and have conversations around real-world analytics to get the most value out of AI. This is a leadership community with access to a stellar network. The founding cohort of Council Members includes senior leaders from Fortune 500 companies such as Mars, Keurig Dr Pepper, Smartsheet, IPG, Kraft Heinz, and The Aspen Group. For more information about AI Xecutive Council, please visit www.aixc.io.

