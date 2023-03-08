Left Menu

Kremlin says reports on Nord Stream attack "coordinated" effort to divert attention - RIA

Media reports on the Nord Stream pipelines attacks are a coordinated effort to divert attention and the Kremlin is perplexed how U.S. officials can assume anything about the attacks without investigation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Media reports on the Nord Stream pipelines attacks are a coordinated effort to divert attention and the Kremlin is perplexed how U.S. officials can assume anything about the attacks without investigation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. "Obviously, the authors of the attack want to divert attention. Obviously, this is a coordinated stuffing in the media," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state RIA news agency.

"How can American officials assume anything without an investigation?" Peskov also said that Nord Stream shareholder countries should insist on an urgent, transparent investigation.

"We are still not allowed in the investigation. Only a few days ago we received notes about this from the Danes and Swedes," Peskov said. "This is not just strange. It smells like a monstrous crime."

 

