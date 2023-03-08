Left Menu

Bank of Canada seen leaving rates unchanged as growth stalls

The Bank of Canada is expected to keep rates on hold on Wednesday, becoming the first of the world's major central banks to suspend their tightening campaign, after economic growth stalled in the fourth quarter of last year. When the bank last met to set policy in January, it lifted rates by 25 basis point, as expected, to 4.50%, and said it would seek to leave rates unchanged for a while to let previous rate hikes sink in.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 16:31 IST
Bank of Canada seen leaving rates unchanged as growth stalls
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Bank of Canada is expected to keep rates on hold on Wednesday, becoming the first of the world's major central banks to suspend their tightening campaign, after economic growth stalled in the fourth quarter of last year.

When the bank last met to set policy in January, it lifted rates by 25 basis point, as expected, to 4.50%, and said it would seek to leave rates unchanged for a while to let previous rate hikes sink in. Over the past year, the bank raised rates by a total of 425 basis points to tame inflation, which peaked at 8.1% and slowed to 5.9% in January, still almost three times the 2% target.

"We expect the Bank of Canada to be the first G10 central bank to hold rates," said Jay Zhao-Murray, a forex analyst at Monex Canada. The majority of the 32 economists surveyed by Reuters last week said the Bank of Canada (BoC) would likely keep rates on hold through the end of this year, and all of them forecast the bank to stay on hold on Wednesday.

Money markets expect the policy rate to be left on hold on Wednesday but are pricing in another tightening by September. While some data have been particularly strong since the bank's last policy meeting, including a blockbuster January jobs report, gross domestic product stalled in the fourth quarter - far weaker than the 1.3% annualized growth forecast by the BoC.

"Look for the Bank of Canada to point to slowing GDP growth and inflation when justifying its decision to maintain the level of rates," said Royce Mendes and Tiago Figueiredo, Desjardins economists, in a note. "The central bank is unlikely to do much to endorse the view that further rate hikes will be necessary," they said.

Macklem has left the door open to raising rates further, but he has also said that if inflation comes down as the bank has forecast, then higher borrowing costs will not be needed. Macklem said in January inflation would slow to about 3% by mid-year, and then reach 2% in 2024. He also said he expects near-zero growth for the first three quarters of 2023.

Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers will deliver a speech, titled "Economic Progress Report" and take questions from the media on Thursday in Winnipeg. There will be no speech or news conference on Wednesday after the rate decision. Minutes from this week's meeting are due to be published on March 22.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023