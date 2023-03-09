VPN access now available for all Google One plans

Google is expanding VPN access to all Google One plans, including the Basic plan that starts at USD1.99 per month. Until now, the service was included with Premium 2 TB or higher plans.

With VPN by Google One, you can add an extra layer of protection to your online activity across Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac devices. The service is available in select countries or regions including Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

VPN by Google has already started rolling out to all Google One Plans and it may take over the next few weeks for the rollout to get complete. You can also share the VPN with up to five others if they're on your Google One plan.

In addition, Google One is introducing a dark web report in the U.S. to help you better monitor your personal information like your name, address, email, phone number and Social Security number and will notify you if it's found on the dark web whilst providing guidance on how you might protect that information.

"Online identity fraud due to information stolen through data breaches is an increasing problem that affects millions of people every year. A lot of this stolen info can be found on the dark web, a hard-to-reach part of the internet that requires a specialized browser to access and isn’t indexed by search engines," Google wrote in a blog post.

The new dark web report will also show you other related information that may be found in those data breaches. It will start rolling out over the next few weeks to members across all Google One plans in the United States. You can delete any information from your profile or stop monitoring at any time.