4th Test: IND vs AUS; Day 1 Lunch
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-03-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 11:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.
Australia 1st Innings: Travis Head c Ravindra Jadeja b Ashwin 32 Usman Khawaja not out 27 Marnus Labuschagne b Shami 3 Steven Smith not out 2 Extras:(B-8, LB-1, W-1, NB-1) 11 Total: (For 2 wkts, 29 Overs) 75 Fall of Wickets: 61-1, 72-2.
Bowler: Mohammed Shami 8-2-14-1, Umesh Yadav 6-2-28-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-4-18-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-2-6-0, Axar Patel 1-1-0-0.
