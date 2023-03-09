Left Menu

4th Test: IND vs AUS; Day 1 Lunch

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-03-2023 11:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.

Australia 1st Innings: Travis Head c Ravindra Jadeja b Ashwin 32 Usman Khawaja not out 27 Marnus Labuschagne b Shami 3 Steven Smith not out 2 Extras:(B-8, LB-1, W-1, NB-1) 11 Total: (For 2 wkts, 29 Overs) 75 Fall of Wickets: 61-1, 72-2.

Bowler: Mohammed Shami 8-2-14-1, Umesh Yadav 6-2-28-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-4-18-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-2-6-0, Axar Patel 1-1-0-0.

