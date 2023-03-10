4th Test: IND vs AUS; Day 2 Lunch

Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-03-2023 11:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 11:50 IST
Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Australia 1st Innings: (Overnight 255 for 4 in 90 overs) Travis Head c Jadeja b Ashwin 32 Usman Khawaja batting 150 Marnus Labuschagne b Mohd Shami 3 Steven Smith b Jadeja 38 Peter Handscomb b Mohd Shami 17 Cameron Green batting 95 Extras: (B-9, LB-1, NB-1, W-1) 12 Total (For 4 wickets, 119 overs) 347 Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-72, 3-151, 4-170.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 22-3-84-2, Umesh Yadav 21-2-95-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 31-8-71-1, Ravindra Jadeja 24-3-61-1, Axar Patel 20-6-24-0, Shreyas Iyer 1-0-2-0.

