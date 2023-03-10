Left Menu

UK economy grows 0.3% in January - ONS

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2023 12:33 IST
UK economy grows 0.3% in January - ONS
  • United Kingdom

British economic output rose 0.3% month-on-month in January, official data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to growth of 0.1%.

Also Read: British union suspends ambulance strikes for talks with government

