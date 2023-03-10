Left Menu

WPL Scoreboard: RCB vs UPW

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 21:22 IST
WPL Scoreboard: RCB vs UPW

Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz here on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana c Sarvani b Gayakwad 4 Sophie Devine b Ecclestone 36 Ellyse Perry c McGrath b Sharma 52 Kanika Ahuja c Sarvani b Sharma 8 Heather Knight run out 2 Shreyanka Patil c Sarvani b Ecclestone 15 Erin Burns b Sharma 12 Richa Ghosh run out 1 Komal Zanzad not out 5 Renuka Singh b Ecclestone 3 Sahana Pawar lbw b Ecclestone 0 Extras: 0 Total: (All out in 19.3 overs) 138 Fall of wickets: 1/29 2/73 3/85 4/98 5/116 6/125 7/130 8/131 9/138 10/138 Bowling: Grace Harris 4-0-34-0, Anjali Sarvani 3-0-27-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-26-1, Sophie Ecclestone 3.3-0-13-4, Deepti Sharma 4-0-26-3, Devika Vaidya 1-0-12-0. More

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023