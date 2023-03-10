WPL Scoreboard: RCB vs UPW

Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz here on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana c Sarvani b Gayakwad 4 Sophie Devine b Ecclestone 36 Ellyse Perry c McGrath b Sharma 52 Kanika Ahuja c Sarvani b Sharma 8 Heather Knight run out 2 Shreyanka Patil c Sarvani b Ecclestone 15 Erin Burns b Sharma 12 Richa Ghosh run out 1 Komal Zanzad not out 5 Renuka Singh b Ecclestone 3 Sahana Pawar lbw b Ecclestone 0 Extras: 0 Total: (All out in 19.3 overs) 138 Fall of wickets: 1/29 2/73 3/85 4/98 5/116 6/125 7/130 8/131 9/138 10/138 Bowling: Grace Harris 4-0-34-0, Anjali Sarvani 3-0-27-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-26-1, Sophie Ecclestone 3.3-0-13-4, Deepti Sharma 4-0-26-3, Devika Vaidya 1-0-12-0. More

