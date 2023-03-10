Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-EU to clear without conditions Agrofert's buy of Borealis' nitrogen unit, source says

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:21 IST
EU antitrust regulators are set to approve without conditions Czech group Agrofert's acquisition of the fertiliser business of Austrian energy group OMV unit Borealis, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Borealis announced the deal for the business, which includes fertiliser, melamine and technical nitrogen and with an enterprise value basis of 810 million euros ($863.5 million), in June last year.

($1 = 0.9381 euros)

