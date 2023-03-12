BRIEF-Freshworks Says Exposure To The Current Svb Situation Is Minimal Relative To Our Overall Balance Sheet - Blog

Freshworks Inc: * FRESHWORKS SAYS EXPOSURE TO THE CURRENT SVB SITUATION IS MINIMAL RELATIVE TO OUR OVERALL BALANCE SHEET - BLOG

* FRESHWORKS ON SVB SITUATION SAYS WORKING WITH OUR CUSTOMERS AND VENDORS WHO WERE USING OUR SVB ACCOUNT TO MIGRATE TO ALTERNATE BANK ACCOUNTS- BLOG * FRESHWORKS ON SVB SITUATION DO NOT FORESEE ANY DISRUPTION TO OUR EMPLOYEES OR CUSTOMERS.- BLOG

* FRESHWORKS SAYS VAST MAJORITY OF CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TODAY IS NOT HELD AT SVB- BLOG Source text link: https://bit.ly/3JaQ7uX Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)