BRIEF-Coinbase Says Has About $240 Mln Cash Balance With Signature Bank

Coinbase Global Inc: * COINBASE SAYS ALL CLIENT FUNDS CONTINUE TO BE SAFE AND ACCESSIBLE INCLUDING USDC CONVERSIONS WHICH WILL RESUME ON MONDAY- TWEET

* COINBASE SAYS DUE TO FDIC'S HOLD ON SIGNATURE'S TRANSACTIONS, CO IS CURRENTLY FACILITATING ALL CLIENT CASH TRANSACTIONS WITH OTHER BANKING PARTNERS * COINBASE SAYS CO HAD AN APPROXIMATELY $240M BALANCE IN CORPORATE CASH AT SIGNATURE BANK - TWEET Source text : https://bit.ly/402r83W Further company coverage:

