Bakery foods company Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday said its Treat croissant business has crossed Rs 100 crore revenue within a year of its launch.

The company is now targeting a revenue of Rs 300 crore in next three years.

The recipe (of Treat Croissant) has been customised to cater to the Indian palette, Britannia said in a statement.

''Our play in the croissant category is on a firm footing now, and we believe that there is tremendous headroom for growth. We will be looking to develop the nascent category through consumer-led franchise building and popular flavour extensions. Our target is to hit the Rs 300 crore mark in three years,'' Britannia Industries Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director Varun Berry said. The snacking market in India is currently being driven by numerous factors such as a large young population, evolving aspirations, changing lifestyles, the need for convenience and an inclination to experiment with newer food formats, as per the statement. *** Godrej Memorial Hospital enters genomics * Godrej Memorial Hospital, a multi-specialty healthcare centre and a beneficiary of the Pirojsha Godrej Foundation, said it has introduced the country's first comprehensive genome testing.

According to the hospital, the comprehensive genome testing will identify an individual's predisposition to over 150 conditions and genetic traits.

The hospital has partnered with Haystack Analytics, a startup from IIT Bombay, to offer the service based on fully-automated bio-informatics platform. The preventive healthcare solution will provide a complete view of an individual's high-risk medical conditions by analysing present and future health risks through pathological and genomic tests, the hospital said.

Godrej Memorial Hospital, commissioned in October 2004, is a 110-bed, multi-specialty tertiary care facility, and is being run by the Godrej Memorial Trust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)