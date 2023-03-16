DhruvaSpace inks pact with French firm Kineis

Space startup Dhruva Space and France-based satellite operator Kineis have inked an agreement, marking a partnership to establish space and ground infrastructure to scale the diversity and impact of satellite-based solutions.

According to the memorandum of association, both companies will move ahead in a bilateral partnership in the establishment of space assets and the offering of satellite-based services, a statement by the Hyderabad-based startup said. The agreement includes the development and manufacturing of ground terminals powered by Kineis' chipsets, mutual commercialisation of space assets, and satellite earth stations to enable satellite-based services, it said.

''The signing of an MoA with Kineis is a reflection of the convergence of goals from both French and Indian Space industries, marking a new phase of growth and collaboration between Kinéis and Dhruva Space,'' CEO Dhruva Space Sanjay Nekkanti said. The agrement was signed at the 2023 edition of Satellite, a space sector conference, in Washington on Thursday.

''This agreement confirms the willingness of Kineis to strengthen the go-to-market strategy in India and democratise access to IoT satellite connectivity worldwide,'' Chief Commercial and Business Development Officer, Kineis, Astrid Cousteau, said.

With nine satellites in orbit, Kineis' services are operational and providing global worldwide coverage. As part of its space-as-a-service offering, Dhruva Space builds satellite platforms with multi-payload configurations, widening the company's scope to work with any payload. In November last year, Dhruva Space successfully deployed two CubeSats Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2 onboard ISRO's PSLV-C54.

