I believe this our investment for the smart factory will bring competitiveness in the production, Roh said.Samsung has its biggest manufacturing facility in Noida.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 13:21 IST
Samsung to invest in smart manufacturing capability, research and development in India
Samsung (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Korean electronics major Samsung will invest in setting up smart manufacturing capabilities at its largest mobile phone plant in Noida to make production more competitive, company's global head for mobile business said here on Monday.

Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business T M Roh in response to a PTI query on company's investment plan in India said that the company will continue to invest in research and development facility in the country.

''We will continue our investment to bring the optimised and or smart factory to the Noida facilities. We will continue our investment there. I believe this our investment for the smart factory will bring competitiveness in the production,'' Roh said.

Samsung has its biggest manufacturing facility in Noida. The company this year started manufacturing its premium Galaxy S23 series in India.

''We have biggest research and development centre here. For the new innovation we will continue our investment in this area,'' Roh said.

Samsung has around 10,000 employees at its R&D centres across India, out of which the largest base of close to 3,500 people is located at it Bengaluru centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

