PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-03-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 17:35 IST
Women's startup incubator WE Hub ties up with Australia's Cyber West Sign to boost opportunities for Australian, Indian startups

Hyderabad, March 26 (PTI): City-based WE Hub, a state-led incubator for women entrepreneurs, on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cyber West Sign, an Australian digital marketing agency, to promote cross-border opportunities for startups in both countries. The collaboration aims to help Australian startups break into the rapidly expanding Indian market and vice versa, by utilising the expertise of WE Hub and Cyber West Sign in their respective markets, a press release from WE Hub said.

Through this partnership, WE Hub and Cyber West Sign will provide startups with access to market insights, industry networks, and resources to help them navigate the challenges of expanding into new territories, it said.

''The collaboration between WE Hub and Cyber West Sign is an excellent example of how we can leverage our respective strengths to create meaningful opportunities for startups in both countries,'' Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE Hub, said.

The collaboration will also facilitate knowledge-sharing and capacity-building through joint events, workshops, and mentoring sessions. ''We are excited to partner with WE Hub and leverage their expertise in the Indian market to help Australian startups succeed in India,'' said Stephen Pearson, CEO of Cyber West Sign. WE Hub is s state-run platform for women entrepreneurs set up by the Telangana government. It supports women entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, solutions and entities focusing on emerging areas in technology and allied sectors, the release added.

