South Korea says North Korea test-fired another missile
South Korea's military says it detected North Korea firing at least one ballistic missile toward the sea off its eastern coast, adding to a recent flurry in weapons tests as the United States steps up its military exercises with the South to counter the North's growing threat. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday didn't immediately say how far the missile flew or where it landed. The launch was the North's seventh missile event this month as it steps up its military demonstrations in a tit-for-tat response to U.S.-South Korea military exercises. The allies last week completed an 11-day exercise that included their biggest field training in years, but North Korea is expected to further step up its testing activity as the United States reportedly plans to send an aircraft carrier in coming days for another round of joint drills with the South.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
