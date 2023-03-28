Left Menu

Only verified accounts can vote in Twitter polls from April 15, says Musk

Elon Musk said on Monday only verified Twitter accounts would be eligible to vote in polls starting April 15, a move that the social media company's CEO believes will address advanced AI bot swarms. Last year, Musk had said Twitter would restrict voting on policy-related polls to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 06:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 06:45 IST
Elon Musk said on Monday only verified Twitter accounts would be eligible to vote in polls starting April 15, a move that the social media company's CEO believes will address advanced AI bot swarms. Musk also said only verified accounts will be eligible to be in Twitter's For You recommendations, which displays a stream of tweets from accounts on Twitter.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. Last year, Musk had said Twitter would restrict voting on policy-related polls to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

