China urges Apple to strengthen data security
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 17:44 IST
China has urged Apple to strengthen its data security and personal privacy protection, the country's state planner said in a statement on Tuesday.
Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission Zheng Shanjie made the comments when he met Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday, the statement said.
