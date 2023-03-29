Left Menu

SafeHouse Tech launches SafetyScore to assess user's safety online

SafeHouse Tech, an Indo-Israeli cybersecurity company launched the unique SafetyScore with the newest version of its flagship mobile security product - BodyGuard. SafeHouse is the first company to provide such an offering that informs people about their online protection status and suggests simple steps to improve it.SafetyScore is a rating system that measures and assesses users overall digital safety.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 10:37 IST
SafeHouse Tech launches SafetyScore to assess user's safety online
  • Country:
  • India

SafeHouse Tech, an Indo-Israeli cybersecurity company launched the unique 'SafetyScore' with the newest version of its flagship mobile security product - BodyGuard. The first-of-its-kind feature provides users with a comprehensive analysis of the security of their devices and their awareness of general online safety. SafeHouse is the first company to provide such an offering that informs people about their online protection status and suggests simple steps to improve it.

SafetyScore is a rating system that measures and assesses user's overall digital safety. With just a glance, the score will show the person how exposed they are to digital threats, followed by getting simple tips for monitoring, controlling, and improving user's online protection. In other words, one gets to see how a hacker sees them.

Talking about the launch of SafetyScore, Aditya Narang, Co-Founder and CBO, SafeHouse Tech, said, ''It is a proud moment to launch SafetyScore. We are pioneers to offer our users this kind of technology. We believe users should be aware of the threats they face online and how they can combat them. Like how CIBIL provides information on one's financial standing, BodyGuard's SafetyScore assesses your digital safety status. We are committed towards working continuously for improvements and advancements in our product keeping in mind the ever-changing demands of the market.''He further added, ''SafetyScore offers actions to keep yourself and your data safe online and private through easy-to-follow steps. You can evaluate your digital security risks and receive expert recommendations for enhancing your online protection. It is a must-have tool for all smartphone users.'' About SafeHouse Tech : Founded by Aditya Narang, Liad Herman, and Miri Yudovich, SafeHouse Tech is an Indo-Israeli cyber security company driven by the mission to secure everyone online. SafeHouse is redefining cyber defense for consumers with its flagship mobile security app - BodyGuard. BodyGuard was launched in 2019 and has since secured more than 2.5 million Indian users, with a robust distribution network in 5000 stores covering 700+ cities. Currently, the company is expanding its operations and sales to international markets -Europe and Thailand.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2042020/BodyGuard_SafetyScore.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023