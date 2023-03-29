Left Menu

NCLAT order validates Google's abuse of dominant position: ADIF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 20:36 IST
NCLAT order validates Google's abuse of dominant position: ADIF

Startup industry body ADIF said that the NLCAT order upholding a penalty on Google validates the global technology giant's abuse of dominant position by bundling Android OS and Play Store with its apps is real and regressive for Indian startup ecosystem.

The NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal) has upheld the orders of the fair trade regulator CCI imposing a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on tech major Google in the Android mobile devices case, with some modifications.

''ADIF welcomes NCLAT order, as it cements the fact that the abusive dominance by Google due to its bundling of Android OS and Play Store with its own apps is real and regressive for Indian startup ecosystem,'' Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) said in a statement.

The startup body said that the mandatory pre-installation of Gmail, Chrome, Search, Maps and Youtube creates entry barriers, and price asymmetry and restricts innovation in these segments.

''Also, the agreements by Google with OEMs are anti-competitive in nature and limit technical and scientific developments in the market,'' ADIF said.

The startup body said that ''Google lagaan'', by mandatory imposition of up to 26 per cent commission to app developers from April 26, 2023 is another major impediment in growth of Indian startups, as it would take around a third of revenue, thus impacting their sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch l...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global
3
Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

 United Kingdom
4
Poverty, informality and child labour expected to increase without urgent support after Türkiye and Syria earthquakes

Poverty, informality and child labour expected to increase without urgent su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023