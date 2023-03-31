China to conduct cybersecurity review on chipmaker Micron's products

China's cyberspace regulator will conduct a cyber security review on products sold in China by chipmaker Micron Technology, the regulator said on Friday.

The move ais imed at protecting the security of the supply chain for critical information infrastructure, preventing hidden risks and safeguarding national security, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)