Left Menu

TCS bags deal from Norwegian Bane NOR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:24 IST
TCS bags deal from Norwegian Bane NOR

IT major Tata Consultancy Services has bagged a deal from Norwegian government agency Bane NOR to enable secure access to its digital infrastructure to employees, partners and train operators, the company said on Monday.

Under the deal, TCS' teams based in Norway and across Europe will provide services spanning identity governance and administration (IGA), access management, identity lifecycle management and application management operations in a managed services model.

Bane NOR is responsible for maintaining, operating, and developing the Norwegian railway network.

''TCS proposed a thorough plan and process to support Bane NOR, and we are confident in our decision to award them the contract. They proved to be a right fit, and in particular TCS' ability to be a strategic partner...and holistic approach to IGA capabilities coupled with access to local and global resources demonstrated their capacity to meet Bane NOR's needs,'' Bane NOR, CISO, Tom Remberg said.

Bane NOR needed an end-to-end partner to better secure employees', partners', and train operators' access to business systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023