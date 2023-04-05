Scandron partners with CriticaLog India to tap B2B market

Logistics drone manufacturer Scandron on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with CriticaLog India to tap the B2B and hub-to-hub market in the country.

The collaboration is expected to garner business worth Rs 500-600 crore in the next two years and will cover hub-to-hub drone deliveries across 160 cities pan-India, Scandron Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

Under the partnership, CriticaLog will handle all customer-facing operations and Scandron will manage all drone-related operations, the company said.

''The collaboration with CriticaLog India brings drone-based logistics solutions to the B2B and hub-to-hub segment in India. ''Our range of CargoMax logistics drones combined with CriticaLog's expertise in logistics will be a game-changer and create new opportunities for us to serve customers and provide innovative solutions to meet their delivery requirements,'' Arjun Naik, CEO of Scandron Pvt Ltd, said.

Sujoy Guha, Managing Director and CEO of CriticaLog India Pvt Ltd, said, ''we are excited to work together to ensure timely and efficient delivery of critical shipments across verticals such as healthcare, automotive, ITes, etc. across 160 cities in India.'' Scandron's drone products include logistics, agri and customised-drones as well as anti-drones systems. It also provides drone-based inspection solutions across various industries.

