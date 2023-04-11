Several Apple services down for some users - Downdetector

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 06:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 06:57 IST
Several Apple Inc services including Apple Music, the support service and Apple store, were down for thousands of users on late Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 3,300 users reported issues with accessing Apple Music at the peak of outage, while nearly 2,200 reported problems with App Store in the United States.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

