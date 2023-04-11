Left Menu

Apple says issues with Music app resolved, other services back up

Downdetector showed reduction in reports from users experiencing issues with Apple's support services and App Store. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment regarding the cause of the outage or whether other services were impacted as indicated by Downdetector.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 10:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 10:35 IST
Apple Inc resolved issues that had caused a brief outage with its music services, the iPhone-maker said early Tuesday.

Users had earlier complained of not being able to stream Apple Music while also reporting issues with several other services of the company. More than 3,300 users had reported issues with streaming Apple Music at peak of the outage and nearly 2,200 reported problems with App Store in the United States, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

Apple's status page indicated that outage issues with Apple Music, Apple Music Radio, Apple News and iTunes Match had been "resolved". Downdetector showed reduction in reports from users experiencing issues with Apple's support services and App Store.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment regarding the cause of the outage or whether other services were impacted as indicated by Downdetector. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

