Left Menu

Devastating Downpours: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Grapples with Rain-Induced Calamities

Over the past 10 days, at least 45 individuals have died and 105 have been injured due to rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Severe rain has caused significant human and property loss, affecting more than two dozen districts. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities brace for more rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 05-04-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 18:56 IST
Devastating Downpours: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Grapples with Rain-Induced Calamities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rain-related incidents have claimed at least 45 lives and injured 105 over the last 10 days, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The persistent downpours that began on March 25 led to catastrophic roof and wall collapses, causing major human and material losses across the region. Notably, the fatalities include 23 children, 17 men, and 5 women, with injuries affecting 45 men, 16 women, and 44 children.

As the province grapples with the aftermath, rescue and relief operations are in full swing. The PDMA, Rescue 1122, district administrations, and other agencies are working closely together to provide aid. Amidst ongoing operations, the PDMA has issued a warning about an upcoming rain spell expected to last until April 9, advising tourists to avoid susceptible areas and adhere strictly to government advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Quiet Force in Puducherry Politics: N Rangasamy's Poised Campaign Trail

A Quiet Force in Puducherry Politics: N Rangasamy's Poised Campaign Trail

 India
2
Pakistan and Congress: Controversial Allegations Rock Assam Politics

Pakistan and Congress: Controversial Allegations Rock Assam Politics

 India
3
Borouge Plc Navigates Industrial Incident with Swift Response

Borouge Plc Navigates Industrial Incident with Swift Response

 Global
4
Crisis Unfolds As Israeli Offensive Devastates Lebanon's Health System Again

Crisis Unfolds As Israeli Offensive Devastates Lebanon's Health System Again

 Lebanon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026