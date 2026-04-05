Devastating Downpours: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Grapples with Rain-Induced Calamities

In northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rain-related incidents have claimed at least 45 lives and injured 105 over the last 10 days, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The persistent downpours that began on March 25 led to catastrophic roof and wall collapses, causing major human and material losses across the region. Notably, the fatalities include 23 children, 17 men, and 5 women, with injuries affecting 45 men, 16 women, and 44 children.

As the province grapples with the aftermath, rescue and relief operations are in full swing. The PDMA, Rescue 1122, district administrations, and other agencies are working closely together to provide aid. Amidst ongoing operations, the PDMA has issued a warning about an upcoming rain spell expected to last until April 9, advising tourists to avoid susceptible areas and adhere strictly to government advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)