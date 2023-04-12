Left Menu

Airtel rolls out 5G services in Ladakh

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 12-04-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 12:39 IST
Airtel rolls out 5G services in Ladakh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel has rolled out its cutting-edge 5G services in the Union Territory of Ladakh, allowing customers to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services at no extra cost.

The Airtel 5G Plus services are currently available in the districts of Leh and Kargil. The telco will make its services available to all the cities across the Union Territory in due course, it said on Wednesday.

Airtel 5G Plus offers three key advantages - massive speeds, the best voice experience and environment-friendly. It is compatible with all 5G smartphones and can be used with the current Airtel 4G SIM, eliminating the need for SIM replacement

"Bringing 5G connectivity to our customers in Ladakh is in line with our commitment to bridging the digital divide and connecting not only the tourists who flock here to see the scenic landscapes but also the residents of this remarkable Union Territory. Customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds," said Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh.

"We are in the process of lighting up the entire Union Territory which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," he added.

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023