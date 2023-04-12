Airtel rolls out 5G services in Ladakh

Bharti Airtel has rolled out its cutting-edge 5G services in the Union Territory of Ladakh, allowing customers to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services at no extra cost.

The Airtel 5G Plus services are currently available in the districts of Leh and Kargil. The telco will make its services available to all the cities across the Union Territory in due course, it said on Wednesday.

Airtel 5G Plus offers three key advantages - massive speeds, the best voice experience and environment-friendly. It is compatible with all 5G smartphones and can be used with the current Airtel 4G SIM, eliminating the need for SIM replacement

"Bringing 5G connectivity to our customers in Ladakh is in line with our commitment to bridging the digital divide and connecting not only the tourists who flock here to see the scenic landscapes but also the residents of this remarkable Union Territory. Customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds," said Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh.

"We are in the process of lighting up the entire Union Territory which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," he added.