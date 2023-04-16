Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Maine

A train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire north of Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Rockwood Fire and Rescue posted a photo of the derailment on its Facebook page and asked residents to "stay clear," without specifying the extent of damage. An FRA safety inspector is en route to the site of a Canadian Pacific Railway derailment near Brassua, Maine, U.S. Federal Railroad Administration said in a

tweet .

"Local responders have contained a fire in the area with no hazardous material released", it added. Rockwood fire department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)