Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Maine

An FRA safety inspector is en route to the site of a Canadian Pacific Railway derailment near Brassua, Maine, U.S. Federal Railroad Administration said in a tweet. "Local responders have contained a fire in the area with no hazardous material released", it added.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2023 03:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 03:47 IST
A train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire north of Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Rockwood Fire and Rescue posted a photo of the derailment on its Facebook page and asked residents to "stay clear," without specifying the extent of damage.

tweet .

"Local responders have contained a fire in the area with no hazardous material released", it added. Rockwood fire department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

