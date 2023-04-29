Left Swipe, Right Swipe..Tinder users react to new safety feature

Dating app Tinder is quite popular among the new generation of people. But dating through this mobile application to find a potential match can land people in trouble if they later discover that the other person's identity is fake. Considering the risk, Tinder is going to extra layer to its photo verification process in the coming months.

Many users welcomed Tinder's move, saying that this new feature would bring additional safety and restrict fake users. "I had encountered many fake profiles earlier. Even had a harrowing experience. And I believe this goes for both men and women," Payel Singhal (31), an IT professional said while speaking to ANI.

"This new feature is a good one and will help to counter fraud activities. There should be some authenticity of people using the dating app," she said. Amit Paul (28), a medical professional, said, "This is definitely a good step. Most of the time, men are being held for opening fake profiles on Tinder. This new feature will save members from falling prey to fake users."

"In my experience, women also open fake accounts on Tinder," he added. To make the platform 'more secure', Tinder has announced a new feature as part of its efforts to secure the dating experience for its users.

The company, in a recent blog, announced that the 'photo verification' process would soon require all users to compulsorily upload selfie videos. On April 26, Tinder announced that it is strengthening its 'photo verification' process by asking members to take a selfie video. In case, one comes across a 'potential interest' who isn't photo verified on Tinder, they can also ask them to get verified before taking the conversation ahead.

Asking users to photo verify themselves, Tinder wrote on Twitter, "Real recognizes real. That's why our Photo Verified members can now ask their matches to get verified before chatting, so you can focus your energy on verified cuties only." What is the new 'photo verified' process?

Until now, members were required to take still photos while holding a series of static poses. These photos were then compared against others on the member's profile. Now, to get blue checkmarks members will have to complete a series of video prompts. According to Tinder, while no photo verification process is perfect, this helps Tinder keep those blue checkmarks more real.

To verify a profile, users need to open the app and tap on the profile icon. Next, tap the grey checkmark next to the member name and select "Continue" once the "Get Verified" text is visible.

Then, grant access to the camera to record a video selfie. After recording the video, tap on 'Submit' and within a few minutes, the user would find out if his or her photo verification request is approved or not.

For verification, Tinder will compare the selfie video to members' profile photos through a combination of "trusty humans and facial recognition technology" to compare the facial geometry in the selfies submitted by users and in their profile pics. When will the new feature rollout?

Video selfie in photo verification is completely free and now available globally. However, the ability to select "photo verified members" only in Message Settings will begin rolling out in the coming months. Tinder will ask all users to update to the latest version of photo verification in the coming months and re-verify themselves.

"Whether they're returning to Tinder after a break from dating, or if they just don't upload new photos often, there are several reasons why someone's verified photo might not be current," Tinder said. (ANI)

