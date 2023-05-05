OnePlus 10R receiving new OxygenOS update with new features

OnePlus has started rolling out a new update, OxygenOS 13.1.0.520, to the OnePlus 10R units in India, which focuses on personalization, health, and gaming experience, among other areas.

With the new update, Omoji's functionality is expanded. The health aspect of the update includes the addition of a new TalkBack feature that recognizes and announces images in apps and photos.

The update also adds the Championship mode to Game Assistant, which improves performance while gaming by disabling notifications, calls, and other messages.

Here's the complete update changelog:

Personalization

Expands Omoji's functionality and library.

Health

Adds a new TalkBack feature that recognizes and announces images in apps and Photos.

Adds the new Zen Space app, with two modes, Deep Zen and Light Zen, to help you focus on the present.

Improves Simple mode with a new helper widget and quick tutorials on the Home screen.

Gaming experience

Adds the Championship mode to Game Assistant. This mode improves performance while also disabling notifications, calls, and other messages to give you a more immersive gaming experience.

Adds a music playback control to Game Assistant, so you can listen to and control music easily while gaming.

The update is rolling out in an incremental manner and will reach a limited number of users today. A broader rollout is expected to commence in a few days.

OnePlus 10R: Specifications

The OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and under the hood, it has MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel resolution with an f/2.4 aperture.

The standard model packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging while the Endurance Edition is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support.