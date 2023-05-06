Coronation fly-past scaled back due to weather
06-05-2023
A fly-past by military jets to celebrate the coronation of King Charles has been scaled back due to weather conditions, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.
With low cloud and rain over Buckingham Palace, the fly-past due at 1330 GMT will now feature helicopters and the Red Arrows aerobatic team.
