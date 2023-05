RCB win toss, elect to bat against DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

RCB included attacking middle-order batter Kedar Jadhav in the playing XI.

Delhi Capitals named Mukesh Kumar and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the playing XI. Mukesh has come in place of South African pace bowler Anrich Nortje, who has returned home reportedly due to personal reasons.

The Teams: Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

