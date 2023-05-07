Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs GT

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-05-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 17:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans Innings: Wriddhiman Saha c (sub)Prerak Mankad b Avesh Khan 81 Shubman Gill not out 94 Hardik Pandya c Krunal Pandya b Mohsin Khan 25 David Miller not out 21 Extras: (LB-1, W-4, NB-1) 6 Total: (2 wkts, 20 Overs) 227 Fall of Wickets: 142-1, 184-2.

Bowler: Mohsin Khan 3-0-42-1, Avesh Khan 4-0-34-1, Krunal Pandya 4-0-38-0, Yash Thakur 4-0-48-0, Ravi Bishnoi 2-0-21-0, Kyle Mayers 1-0-16-0, Swapnil Singh 1-0-7-0, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-20-0. 

