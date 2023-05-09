China should set clear rules for due diligence sector amid probes - US business lobby
- Country:
- China
The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai said on Tuesday it was concerned about reports of investigations into U.S. due diligence and consulting firms in China and urged authorities to provide more guidance for the sector.
"We are concerned by recent reports about investigations of US companies in China that specialize in due diligence or consulting," said Eric Zheng, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai
"It would be helpful if the authorities would more clearly delineate the areas in which companies can or cannot conduct such due diligence."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The American Chamber of Commerce
- China
- Eric Zheng
- Shanghai
- U.S.
ALSO READ
US urges S. Korea not to fill chip shortfalls in China if Micron banned - FT
China's cooperation with Europe 'unlimited' as with Russia - Chinese envoy
Australia plans major overhaul of defences as China rises
China, Singapore plan military drills as Beijing forges defence ties
China, HK stocks drop as doubt over economic recovery weighs