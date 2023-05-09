Left Menu

China should set clear rules for due diligence sector amid probes - US business lobby

China should set clear rules for due diligence sector amid probes - US business lobby
The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai said on Tuesday it was concerned about reports of investigations into U.S. due diligence and consulting firms in China and urged authorities to provide more guidance for the sector.

"We are concerned by recent reports about investigations of US companies in China that specialize in due diligence or consulting," said Eric Zheng, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai

"It would be helpful if the authorities would more clearly delineate the areas in which companies can or cannot conduct such due diligence."

