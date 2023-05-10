Left Menu

Syria resumes work of its diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia -state news agency

Syria has decided to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia, Syrian state news agency reported late on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia said earlier in the day that it will reopen its diplomatic mission in Syria, nearly a decade after diplomatic ties were cut and two days after Syria was re-admitted into the Arab League.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Chris Reese)

