Left Menu

OYO travel agent enrollment sees sharp uptick in FY23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 13:32 IST
OYO travel agent enrollment sees sharp uptick in FY23
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hospitality technology platform OYO on Wednesday said it has witnessed over 150 per cent growth in travel agency enrollment in the financial year ended March 31.

The company attributed the growth to the travel resurgence in India over the last few years, that widened business opportunities for travel agencies.

A total of over 5,300 travel agencies across India worked with OYO in the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, compared to approximately 2,100 travel agencies in fiscal year 2021-22.

The growth is equally distributed across all regions in India and supported by travel agencies of different sizes and scales, the company said.

OYO has a large network of over 17,000 hotels globally. A large portion of these hotels are in India spread across 400 cities in India.

''Collaborating with travel agencies is not just about expanding our reach, it's about cultivating a partnership that fosters mutual growth.

''They play a crucial role in our business growth by distributing our hotel inventory more efficiently to a larger pool of guests, understanding market trends, customer preferences, helping us improve our offerings and services,'' said Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer-India Business, OYO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023