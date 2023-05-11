Pacorr Testing Instruments Launches Complete Range of Textile Testing Instruments

Pacorr Testing Instruments, a leading manufacturer and supplier of testing instruments, has recently launched a range of textile testing instruments that are designed to meet the testing needs of the textile industry. The range includes Martindale Abrasion Tester, Motorized Wrap Reel, Crockmeter Rubbing Fastness Tester (Motorized), Snap Button Pull Test Machine, Fabric Swatch Cutting Machine, Fabric Inspection Machines - CheckMASTER, Single Yarn Strength Tester, Washing Fastness Tester, Light Fastness Tester - MBTL, and Crease Recovery Tester.

The textile industry has always been one of the most dynamic and innovative industries, with new products and technologies emerging every year. The importance of testing the quality and durability of fabrics cannot be overemphasized, as it plays a crucial role in ensuring customer satisfaction and safety. Pacorr Testing Instruments understands this need and has developed a range of textile testing instruments that are designed to provide accurate and reliable testing results.

One of the key features of the Pacorr textile testing instruments is their high-quality construction, which ensures durability and longevity. The instruments are made from the best materials and are designed to withstand the rigors of daily use in the textile industry. They are also easy to operate, which means that even non-technical personnel can use them with ease.

Martindale Abrasion Tester The Martindale Abrasion Tester is one of the highlights of the Pacorr textile testing instrument range. It is used to test the abrasion resistance of fabrics, which is an important factor in determining the durability of the fabric. The Martindale Abrasion Tester is designed to simulate the wear and tear that fabrics undergo in daily use and can provide accurate and reliable testing results.

Crockmeter Another important testing instrument in the range is the Crockmeter Rubbing Fastness Tester (Motorized). This instrument is used to test the color fastness of fabrics, which is another important factor in determining the quality of the fabric. The Crockmeter Rubbing Fastness Tester is designed to simulate the rubbing and rubbing fastness of fabrics in daily use and can provide accurate and reliable testing results.

Motorized Wrap Reel The Motorized Wrap Reel is another machine in the range. It is used to determine the length and weight of yarn or thread, which is an important factor in determining the quality of the fabric. The Motorized Wrap Reel is designed to provide accurate and reliable testing results and can be operated by non-technical personnel.

Snap Button Pull Test Machine The Snap Button Pull Test Machine is a testing machine that is used to test the strength of snap buttons used in clothing. The strength of snap buttons is an important factor in determining the durability and safety of clothing. The Snap Button Pull Test Machine is designed to provide accurate and reliable testing results and is easy to operate.

Fabric Swatch Cutting Machine The Fabric Swatch Cutting Machine is designed to cut fabric swatches accurately and efficiently. This instrument is an essential tool for textile manufacturers, as it allows them to cut fabric swatches quickly and with minimal waste. The Fabric Swatch Cutting Machine is easy to operate and can be used by non-technical personnel.

Fabric Inspection Machines The Fabric Inspection Machines - CheckMASTER is an essential instrument for textile manufacturers. It is used to inspect fabrics for defects and flaws, which is an important factor in determining the quality of the fabric. The Fabric Inspection Machines - CheckMASTER is designed to provide accurate and reliable testing results and is easy to operate.

Single Yarn Strength Tester The Single Yarn Strength Tester is an important instrument that is used to test the strength of yarn or thread. The strength of yarn or thread is an important factor in determining the quality of the fabric. The Single Yarn Strength Tester is designed to provide accurate and reliable testing results and is easy to operate.

Washing Fastness Tester The Washing Fastness Tester (Washometer - ISO & AATCC) is an essential instrument for textile manufacturers. It is used to test the color fastness of fabrics after washing, which is an important factor in determining the quality of the fabric. The Washing Fastness Tester is designed to provide accurate and reliable testing results and is easy to operate.

Light Fastness Tester - MBTL The Light Fastness Tester - MBTL is another important instrument in the range. It is used to test the color fastness of fabrics after exposure to light, which is an important factor in determining the quality of the fabric. The Light Fastness Tester is designed to provide accurate and reliable testing results and is easy to operate.

Crease Recovery Tester The Crease Recovery Tester is an important instrument that is used to test the ability of fabrics to recover from creases. The ability of fabrics to recover from creases is an important factor in determining the quality of the fabric. The Crease Recovery Tester is designed to provide accurate and reliable testing results and is easy to operate.

In addition to the above-mentioned instruments, Pacorr Testing Instruments also offers a range of other textile testing instruments that are designed to meet the testing needs of the textile industry. The company is committed to providing high-quality testing instruments that are reliable, accurate, and easy to use.

Commenting on the launch of the range of textile testing instruments, Mr. Sanjay Sharma, the Director of Pacorr Testing Instruments said, ''We are thrilled to launch this range of textile testing instruments, which we believe will help textile manufacturers to test the quality and durability of their fabrics more accurately and efficiently. Our instruments are designed to meet the highest quality standards, and we are confident that they will be well-received by the textile industry. Pacorr Testing Instruments has been providing high-quality testing instruments to various industries for over a decade. The company has established a reputation for excellence in the industry and has a loyal customer base that values the quality and reliability of its products.'' The launch of Pacorr Testing Instruments' range of textile testing instruments is a significant milestone for the company and the textile industry. The instruments are designed to provide accurate and reliable testing results and are easy to use, which makes them an essential tool for textile manufacturers. With the launch of these instruments, Pacorr Testing Instruments has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of testing instruments.

For more information, or any query related to textile testing instruments, please connect with our customer care team at info@pacorr.com and call +91-8882149230

