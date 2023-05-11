China says it hopes EU acts prudently on proposed sanctions against Chinese firms
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 13:00 IST
- Country:
- China
China hopes the European Union acts prudently after reports surfaced it had proposed sanctions on Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons to support Russia's war machine.
"China and Russia are carrying out normal exchanges and cooperation," said Shu Jueting, a spokesperson at China's commerce ministry on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Chinese
- commerce ministry
- Russia
- Shu Jueting
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China says it has not got any casualty reports of Chinese citizens in Sudan
New York parade spotlights Communist China's war against faith
China's Taiwan Affairs Office: China will be prepared for any harm to sovereignty
Fidelity says raised $156 mln for first onshore China mutual fund
China stocks edge lower ahead of holiday week; Hong Kong gains